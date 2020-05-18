Man arrested for intimidating, sending death threats to Hawks

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, said on Monday that a man had been arrested for stalking, intimidating and threatening to murder members of the elite crime-fighting unit.

"A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) for conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.



"The suspect was arrested on Thursday stemming from incidents that occurred in April this year whereupon he continuously stalked some members from the DPCI with threatening messages and death threats," said colonel Katlego Mogale in a statement.



Mogale said the suspect had also threatened to assassinate senior government officials, and accused them of lying about the existence of Covid – 19 pandemic in South Africa.



He also claimed to be responsible for the deaths of two DPCI members in Mafikeng recently. The members were killed during a standoff with cash-in-transit robbers.



"The investigation has been ongoing for several weeks and the suspect was eventually apprehended by the Gauteng serious corruption investigation team at his girlfriend’s residence in Ratanda," said Mogale.



The man is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

Further charges could not be ruled out, and the investigation was ongoing, said Mogale.

African News Agency/ANA