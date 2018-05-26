RUSTENBURG - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two teenage girls at a high school in Stella near Vryburg, North West police said on Sunday.

The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were found at the Stella High School on Saturday morning, Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

"According to information at the police's disposal, the bodies of the pair were discovered by the hostel matron. Firstly, the matron found the body of the 17-year-old girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel. She alerted the school management and the police were summoned.

"Upon investigation, the police discovered the second body with a string around her neck at the hostel's bathroom. Subsequent to a thorough investigation a 19-year-old man, who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the two girls, was arrested."

The motive for the murders was not yet known and the investigation was continuing, Funani said.

African News Agency/ANA