Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 27-year-old man was arrested in Boitekong near Rustenburg for several crimes committed in the Rustenburg and Brits clusters, North West police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was arrested on Tuesday, in Boitekong following a tip-off.

"The suspect’s apprehension in Rustenburg came after police in Boitekong received information about his whereabouts from his accomplice who was in detention in Boitekong. Further investigation linked the suspect to business robbery which was committed in October this year in Brits. He and his three accomplices including the one in detention in Boitekong, were further linked to murder and business robbery cases committed in Marikana in July 2019," he said.

"A manhunt has been launched for two remaining suspects who are believed to be in Eastern Cape."

The man was expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing a charge of business robbery.