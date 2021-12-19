Man arrested in a taxi for friend’s murder

Rustenburg- A 27-year-old man was arrested while boarding a taxi in Mogwase bound for Rustenburg in connection with the murder of his friend, North West police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man allegedly stabbed friend following a fight.

"According to information received, the suspect, his girlfriend and the victim were at a local tavern enjoying themselves on Thursday night till the early hours of Friday morning. The trio left the tavern and went to the suspect’s place where a fight allegedly ensued between the victim and the suspect. During the fight, the suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim on the neck, then fled the scene together with his girlfriend." "The victim was seen by a passerby who informed his sister and called the police. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was certified dead. Following an intensive search, the suspect and his girlfriend were found trying to leave to Rustenburg. He was thus arrested and charged with murder." He is expected to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday.

In Gauteng, the police said a man was arrested in Tembisa for possession of suspected stolen property, and bribery. "The police followed up on intelligence information about an alleged scrapyard that strips stolen vehicles. Upon arrival at the said premises, three tempered engines were found and a break booster was also linked to a 2020 case in Tembisa," Colonel Dimakatso Sello said. "The man found at the scrapyard tried to bribe the police with R10 000 cash. He was arrested and is expected to appear before court soon on charges of possession of stolen property and bribery."