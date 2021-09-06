Man arrested with over 300 bank cards, 15 cellphones and a bank speed point

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones and a bank speed point were discovered after the man refused the owner of an apartment he was renting from access to one of the rooms.

Rustenburg - A 39-year-old man was arrested for fraud and illegal possession of over 300 bank cards, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Monday.

"It is alleged that the suspect failed to pay rent for the apartment and the owner came to serve a notice and to inspect the said property.

"Local police were called when the suspect refused to grant access to one of the rooms, upon arrival the suspected fraudulent items were found and seized for further investigation. the suspect is expected to appear in court tomorrow [Tuesday]," he said.

He was expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court to face charges of fraud, illegal possession of bank cards and contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act of 2002.