Man back in court for allegedly stabbing mother to death and drinking her blood

Rustenburg – A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood in Mathopestad near Boons in North West was expected to appear in the Koster Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Thabang Moswane was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly stabbed his mother several times at their home in Mathopestad over R10.

“Initial information indicated that there was a fight between 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son, Thabang Mishack Moswane. “On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. “The police were told that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Thabang was arrested for murder, and appeared in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The case was postponed to Monday, May 16. In the Eastern Cape, police said two people were expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle. “It is alleged that on Friday, May 13 at about 5pm, the 67-year-old complainant parked his vehicle at his premises in 5th Avenue and at about 4.45am the following morning, May 14, he realised that the vehicle was missing. The vehicle was fitted with a tracker.

“At about 5.30am, K9 unit members responded to information about a stolen white Mahindra bakkie parked in Sidon Road. “The vehicle was found hidden between a building and the railway line. Two suspects, aged 24 and 29 years, were found offloading the equipment and tools that were in the back of the bakkie. They were arrested,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu. IOL