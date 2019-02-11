Picture: Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 53-year-old man is under police guard in hospital after community members beat him up for the alleged murder of a woman, North West police said on Monday. Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man allegedly stabbed his 42-year-old girlfriend at Extension 21, Jouberton near Klerksdorp. The incident happened on Saturday.

"The suspect who allegedly fled after the incident, was caught by members of the community who took the law into their own hands. They allegedly assaulted the suspect with sjamboks and stones before the police rescued him. He was admitted at hospital under police guard due to serious injuries he sustained. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon," she said.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane urged members of the community to respect the rule of law and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

African News Agency/ANA