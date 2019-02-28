File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with mandrax tablets worth R600 000 in Potchefstroom, North West police said on Thursday. "Police were on patrol duties when they spotted a suspicious red Volkswagen Polo Vivo with two occupants at about 11:00. At that time, the vehicle was driving towards a parking lot of a shopping centre on the N12 road," said Captain Aafje Botma.

"Allegedly, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away as the police approached the vehicle for a search. During the search, the police found a big carry bag that was tightly closed with sellotape. The police unwrapped 20 plastic bags that were inside the box and found a total of 2 000 mandrax tablets with estimated street value of R600 000. As part of the investigation, the police seized the suspects’ vehicle," she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)