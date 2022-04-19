Man demands to see his girlfriend, allegedly kills 2-year-old baby

Rustenburg – A 2-year-old baby girl was killed, allegedly by a 25-year-old man, who was demanding to see his girlfriend in Lerome East, near Mogwase, outside Rustenburg, North West police said. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the 25-year-old suspect forcefully gained entry into a shack on Saturday.

“According to information at our disposal, the little girl was with her father when the man forcefully gained entrance into a shack and demanded to see his girlfriend, who used to stay in the same shack. He was told by the baby’s father that he did not know the woman,” Funani said. She said the man allegedly attacked the baby’s father, who was forced to go outside. He came back moments later and found that the door was locked, he and the neighbours broke the door and found the baby lying on the bed with head injuries.

“The suspect was allegedly assaulted by members of the community. Subsequent to summoning of the police and paramedics, the baby was taken to hospital where she was certified dead on arrival. “The suspect, who sustained serious injuries, was also taken to hospital and is expected to appear in Mogwase Magistrate’s Court soon after being discharged.” Elsewhere, in Mpumalanga, police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her 53-year-old husband in Ekulindeni on Saturday.

“According to the report, the pair were said to have been drinking at their apartment and a heated argument broke out between them, whereby a friend tried to intervene but failed. “It is said that the scuffle turned violent, which resulted in the man being allegedly stabbed in his shoulder by the woman. He reportedly sustained some injuries and, as a result, he was ferried to hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed,” said spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. IOL