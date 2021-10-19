Man in court for allegedly raping and murdering his 70-year-old mother

Rustenburg -The State will oppose the bail application of a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder and rape of his 70-year-old mother, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. "The State will oppose bail as it deems this offence to be of a serious nature," NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame said.

He said Petrus Moswea appeared briefly in the Coligny Magistrate's Court West on Monday, and the case against him was postponed to October 25 for a bail application. He will be represented by the Legal Aid SA for the opposed bail application. North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Moswea was arrested on October 11 after his 70-year-old mother's lifeless body was discovered at Nicolaas farm near Coligny.

He appeared in court on October 13, and the case was postponed to October 18 for legal representation. "According to information received, the accused reported the incident to the police, who accompanied him to the scene. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was severely assaulted with a knobkerrie, then raped and killed, stayed together with her husband and the accused," Captain Botma said.

"The husband was not at the farm at the time of the incident. Subsequent to questioning, Moswea admitted to raping and killing his mother. He was then arrested." Moswea will be kept in police custody until his next court appearance. In the Northern Cape, police said a 39-year-old man, wanted for cases ranging from rape, robbery, theft and dealing drugs, was arrested in Colville, Kimberley, on Monday.