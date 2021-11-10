Man in court for murder of 10-yr-old girl

Rustenburg - A 38-year-old man is due to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of a 10-year-old girl, North West police said. Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the man was arrested on Monday after the body of Kamogelo Sithole was found inside his shack in Sonderwater informal settlement, Ikageng near Potchefstroom.

"It is alleged that on Thursday, 4 November 2021, the suspect was supposedly appearing in court on a charge of attempted murder for an alleged incident that was reported in June 2021, of which, the complainant is his former girlfriend. Furthermore, it is said that the suspect left the court, without appearing, and as a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued. "Upon leaving from court, the suspect allegedly proceeded to a Primary School in Ikageng, where his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter, Kamogelo Sithole, is a learner and kidnapped the child. This was the last time the girl was seen alive," Captain Tselanyane said. "When the child did not return home after school, the mother reported a case of kidnapping at Ikageng police station and a search for the girl as well as the suspect ensued."

He said the man was traced to Zakhkele informal settlement in Ikageng on Sunday. He was immediately arrested but could not give the police a full account of what happened to the girl. On Monday, the police went to his shack to conduct a search. Kamogelo's body was found hidden under the bed. "It is suspected that she was strangled. The possibility that the deceased might have been raped cannot be ruled out and is under investigation."