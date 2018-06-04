RUSTENBURG - A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries and theft appeared in the Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, North West police said.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against Buti Senatle was postponed to June 12. He was remanded.



Myburgh said Senatle was linked with 22 burglary cases and another one of theft that were all committed between August 2017 and April 2018 in Christiana and Hertzogville.





He was arrested on May 3, during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Christiana police in collaboration with the Provincial Tracking Team.





"During the operation, various household items were recovered. They include electrical equipment, car batteries, kitchen utensils, linen, tools, clothing and a compressor. The equipment and clothes allegedly used by Senatle during the commission of these offences, were also recovered."





He first appear in court on June 1 and the case was postponed to June 5.



