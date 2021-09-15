Man in court murdering his 2-year-old daughter and hiding her body in the ceiling

Rustenburg - A 47-year-old man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter was denied bail in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. Mokete Legodi was arrested in May after the decomposing body of his daughter was found hidden inside the ceiling of his house in Alabama, near Klerksdorp.

According to police report, Legodi went to his girlfriend’s home at extension 20 in Jouberton and allegedly took their daughter without the consent of the mother who was in hospital at the time. Family members who at the time were taking care of the child, assumed he would bring back the child as he usually did. Upon enquiry, he denied taking the child. When the mother was discharged from hospital, she went on a search for the infant with the help of family members but they could not find her. She then went to Jouberton police station where a case of a missing person was opened.

Legodi was arrested on May 16 and charged with kidnapping after he failed to tell the police where the child was. On May 17, following a bad smell coming from Legodi’s house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling. NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said opposing bail, advocate Riekie Kriel submitted to the court that the State would argue for a maximum sentence if Legodi was convicted and that the possibility of such a sentence was an incentive to flee. She also indicated that Legodi has been contacting the mother of the deceased from prison, which was an indication of him being highly likely to make contact with State witnesses.