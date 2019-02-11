Rustenburg - A 52-year-old man - who was arrested in connection with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition - appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Monday.
Colonel Adele Myburgh said Greg Kemp appeared in court on Friday.
"He will re-appear before the same court soon, but is remanded in custody," she said.
Kemp was arrested on February 7, after the police searched his rented house in Mamogaleskraal.
"During a search at the suspect's house, the police found and seized close to 24 000 ammunition of various calibres, five firearms of which three were unlicensed as well as four self-made firearms," she said.
"Further investigation led the police to a flat owned by the suspect at Silverton, Pretoria where the following items were confiscated: a suspected ammunition manufacturing machine (re-loader), different calibre bullet heads, 400 rounds of ammunition, 1 000 empty cartridges and gun powder."
