Some of the ammunition found at a rented house in Mamogaleskraal near Brits, North West. Picture: SAPS

Rustenburg - A 52-year-old man - who was arrested in connection with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition - appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Monday. Colonel Adele Myburgh said Greg Kemp appeared in court on Friday.

"He will re-appear before the same court soon, but is remanded in custody," she said.

Kemp was arrested on February 7, after the police searched his rented house in Mamogaleskraal.

"During a search at the suspect's house, the police found and seized close to 24 000 ammunition of various calibres, five firearms of which three were unlicensed as well as four self-made firearms," she said.

"Further investigation led the police to a flat owned by the suspect at Silverton, Pretoria where the following items were confiscated: a suspected ammunition manufacturing machine (re-loader), different calibre bullet heads, 400 rounds of ammunition, 1 000 empty cartridges and gun powder."

