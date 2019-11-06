File photo: Pexels.

RUSTENBURG - A 28-year-old man, arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at a house in Brits, has been linked with several crimes committed in North West, police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Talent Moyo was remanded in custody until November 27, when he appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He said Moyo was arrested on November 2, at Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa after he was discharged.

"According to information available at this stage, Moyo sustained injuries during a shootout with the owner of the house in Brits where was committing house robbery on Thursday, 31 October 2019," he said.

"The accused allegedly used false names for admission at the hospital. However, the police received information, then intercepted and detained the accused after being discharged from the hospital."

He said further investigation linked  Moyo with a business robbery which was committed on October 21 at the Panorama shopping complex, Brits, where 12 heavily armed men robbed three shops of an undisclosed amount of cash.

"He was further linked with several cases of business robbery committed in Brits and Rustenburg. As a result, he will also re-appear before the same court [Brits] on Monday, January 6, 2020, on different charges. Investigation into the matter continues," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)