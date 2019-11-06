File photo: Pexels.

RUSTENBURG - A 28-year-old man, arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at a house in Brits, has been linked with several crimes committed in North West, police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Talent Moyo was remanded in custody until November 27, when he appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.



He said Moyo was arrested on November 2, at Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa after he was discharged.

"According to information available at this stage, Moyo sustained injuries during a shootout with the owner of the house in Brits where was committing house robbery on Thursday, 31 October 2019," he said.

"The accused allegedly used false names for admission at the hospital. However, the police received information, then intercepted and detained the accused after being discharged from the hospital."