Man nabbed after burnt body of girl, 7, found in bushes

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Maboloka village near Brits protested outside court on Monday where a man accused of killing and burning the body of a 7-year-old girl made his first appearance.

Moses Makoso, 31, who faces charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice, appeared at the Brits Magistrate’s Court following his arrest over the weekend after the child’s burnt remains were found in the bushes.

Captain Aafje Botma of the North West Police said the child was reportedly last seen playing next to a dam in Bafhaung Section with two boys, aged 10, on Thursday.

However, while the boys later went home, the girl never made it.

The boys were later asked what had happened to the girl and they said Makoso had called the three of them to his house and offered them fish.

However, Makoso then told the boys to go and wear their shoes before he could give them the fish.

Leaving the girl behind with the man, the boys went to get their shoes but upon their return found no one at the house.

“As a result, the boys reported the incident to the victim’s aunt. The latter, together with the girl’s grandmother, went with the boys to the man’s place to enquire about the girl’s whereabouts.

“The man allegedly told the family that the victim had left with other children. The matter was consequently reported to the police who, together with the family, searched for the missing girl.”

Botma said it was also reported that the girl's father took Makoso to the police station on Friday.

While there, police further questioned him and he allegedly admitted to having had something to do with the child’s disappearance.

“The suspect apparently admitted to killing the girl and took the police to the area where the girl's burnt body was. After a long search, the body was found in bushes on Saturday.”

Makoso appeared in court on Monday and he is expected to be back in court on July 28.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident, which he described as horrible.

He thanked all members from various units who worked tirelessly together with the family to ensure that the innocent girl’s body was found.

