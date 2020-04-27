Man nabbed for trying to defraud Rustenburg municipality of R6 million in PPE scam

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rustenburg - A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to defraud the Rustenburg municipality in North West of over R6 million, the municipality said. Spokesman David Magae said the man was introduced to Mayor Mpho Khunou and Speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma by a ward councillor. "The man attempted to sell fraudulently acquired face masks to the Rustenburg local municipality during a meeting held on Friday, 24th April 2020. The suspect, claimed to be working for a non-governmental organisation which has links with the United Nations and supplies personal protective equipment, which he intended to donate to [the] Rustenburg local municipality. The suspect also committed to supply 70 percent of health materials on condition that the municipality pays in advance cash amounting to over R6 million," Magae said. "It was at that point that the executive mayor and the speaker became suspicious. Background checks done by the municipality on the suspect did not provide tangible information on the alleged work done by the non-governmental organisation, the municipality involved the police to probe this matter further." The man was arrested while doing a presentation to the municipality, Magae said.

He would face a charge under the lockdown regulation, he was also found in possession of a fraudulent essential service permit.

It was further established that the man has a pending case of fraud in Gauteng.

He was expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Magae said in an unrelated Covid-19 related activities and operations, several minibus taxis were impounded for contraventions such as drivers and passengers failing to wears masks, motor vehicle were also impounded for various contraventions including ferrying more than 50 percent of the certified capacity.

He said a total of 64 vehicles were impounded and fines amounting to over R200,000 issued, while business related fines for Covid-19 contraventions amounted to R30,000.

"A shop manager of Usave in Rustenburg, was arrested for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations by selling non-essential items in the store," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)

