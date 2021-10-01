Man on parole back in court for allegedly killing his girlfriend

Rustenburg – A 44-year-old man on parole has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, North West police said yesterday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Christopher Koketso Melore was arrested on Monday, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Mabebe, 38.

He appeared in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until October 6, she said. Myburgh said the police were called to a murder scene in Taung on Monday, after Mabebe’s body was found with multiple head injuries in the street. She said it was alleged that Melore found the girlfriend with another boyfriend at his house on Sunday night and assaulted her.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that at the time of the arrest, Melore was on parole after being sentenced to eight years imprisonment for murdering his then girlfriend, Babuang Portia Ramose, 34, in Pudimoe in December 2009,” she said. Meanwhile, in Gauteng five people were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs in separate incidents, with an estimated street value of R600 000 were seized during the raid. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said various types of narcotics which include hydroponic dagga, dagga trees and edible narcotics with an estimated street value of R200 000 were seized in Roodepoort.