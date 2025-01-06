Man severely assaulted, thrown into dam after being accused of stealing cellphone at tavern

Police at Hartbeespoortdam, in North West, have arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 26-year-old Lesego Klaas Makaku. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane said the apprehension of the five stems from an incident where Makaku was accused of stealing a cellphone at a tavern at Sangiro informal settlement, just outside Hartbeespoortdam.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the deceased was visiting his girlfriend when they both went to a nearby tavern for some drinks. While there, Makaku was accused of stealing a cellular phone. Furthermore, it is alleged that he was forcefully dragged outside the tavern to the street, where he was severely beaten by a group of people,” said Tselanyane. “Information received was that Makaku was also dragged to the nearby dam and thrown inside.” Police said only Makaku’s T-shirt was found near the dam and it was allegedly taken by his girlfriend, who informed the deceased man’s mother.

As a result, the mother reported the incident to the police and a missing person report was registered. “The police then conduct preliminary investigations to search for the missing person and police divers searched the area at the dam and the body could not be found,” said Tselanyane. “Enquiries were also conducted around the area about the last people seen with the missing person and subsequently, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, two people of interest were taken in for questioning.”

During the interrogation, one of the suspects took the team of investigators to bushes near Sangiro informal settlement where the half-naked body of Makaku was found in the early stages of decomposition. “Following the discovery of the body, police went to shacks of three more suspects and they were also apprehended, one suspect is still at large,” said Tselanyane. He said the five arrested suspects, aged between 19 and 40, are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng has condemned the brutal murder of Makaku, describing it as a “barbaric” act. Asaneng has urged owners of taverns and licensed liquor premises, as well as their patrons to help police prevent crime and criminality in these public places. “It is totally unacceptable and intolerable that these places are instead turning into crime hotspots and crime generators where disregard for the rule of law is the norm,” said Asaneng.

“Many incidents of murder, robberies, assaults, rapes, drunken driving are committed by patrons of some of these unfortunately licensed outlets, and worryingly, some are committed in full view and in the presence of owners of these establishments and in full view of other patrons, who not only fail to prevent, stop or report these serious crimes to the police. “Community Policing Forums, religious and community leaders are called to rise up and put a stop to this blatant, endemic criminality in the communities,” he said. [email protected]