Man shot dead at meeting, woman wounded

Rustenburg - A man was gunned down and a woman wounded when gunmen shot at them during a meeting in Mothotlung near Brits, North West police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed while a 30-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday afternoon.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the 38-year-old man was outside of Mothotlung Community Hall where he attended a meeting. He was still outside the hall when a white BMW vehicle entered and stopped in the premises. “It is alleged that two occupants, wearing face masks, alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on the man. In the process, a woman was struck on her left thigh by a stray bullet. The suspects then jumped into their vehicle and fled from the scene,” he said Paramedics certified the man dead on the scene and the 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The motive is unknown at this stage. No one has been arrested and investigation into the matter continues. “Police would like to urge anyone who might have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Tsholofelo Mohale on 082 373 9814 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS Application. All information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality,“ Brigadier Mokgwabone said. In the Eastern Cape, police said a 20-year-old man was killed when a car knocked him down in Gqeberha on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the 42-year-old driver of the VW Polo was travelling on the N2 in the direction of Bluewater Bay when an unknown male suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle. The driver collided with the unknown pedestrian, who passed on at the scene. The pedestrian (age about 20) was clad in a pair of black jeans, a black jacket and a black and grey blanket,“ said spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart She said a case of culpable homicide was opened. She appealed to the community to assist the police to trace the deceased’s family. “Swartkops SAPS are appealing to anyone who might be looking for a relative or who can assist in identifying the victim to contact Detective Sergeant Martin Assia on 0646729611, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

