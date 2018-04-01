RUSTENBURG - A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his younger brother in Makabole outside Ganyesa, North West police said on Monday afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said a 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife during a family gathering on Sunday.

The younger brother allegedly behaved unruly and went inside the house were he disconnected the music system and vandalised the place.

"His brother went inside the house to reprimand him, as the deceased was leaving the house, the accused pulled out an Okapi knife and stabbed him on the head, when he turned around he stabbed him on the chest. The bother was declared dead at the scene."

He is expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for murder.

African News Agency/ANA