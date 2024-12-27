Many of the 1,500 illegal miners who resurfaced at Stilfontein have been deported

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says more than 1,500 illegal miners, colloquially known as zama zamas have since emerged from the disused mines at Stilfontein in North West following an intensive police operation “Vala Umgodi” descended on the area to combat illegal mining. On Christmas Day, IOL reported that in a desperate attempt to survive, illegal miners in Stilfontein claimed they have resorted to eating human flesh of those who died underground.

The details were contained in a letter which was hoisted to the surface on Christmas Eve. The letter written in broken isiZulu and a mix of isiXhosa. It claimed that some of the miners have disappeared after they tried to exit using shaft 10 and some were weak and sick. On Thursday, six illegal miners emerged at Stilfontein, and they are expected to be part of the 26 zama zamas who will appear before the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of illegal mining.

Some of the artisanal miners are foreign nationals and they will also face charges of contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act. On Friday, SAPS spokesperson in North West, Colonel Adele Myburgh told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the 1,500 individuals were kept in police cells before being moved to correctional services facilities. “We have just passed the mark of 1,500 people that have resurfaced. I must tell you, the district commissioner has had their hands full to get enough space, especially before court appearances, people are detained in police cells. Throughout the district, we have had them placed in different cells throughout our province, especially in the Dr KK (Kenneth Kaunda) District,” said Myburgh.

“After their first court appearance, most of them are taken to the Department of Correctional Services and we would help out if there was a problem. Most of them went to the Department of Correctional Services after their first court appearance.” Myburgh said majority of the illegal miners were charged for being in South Africa illegally, and for allegedly taking part in illicit mining. However, Myburgh said the court ruled that the foreign nationals must be deported to their home countries.

“From that 1,500 a lot of them have been deported. I cannot give the exact amount now but definitely, after appearing in court, the court comes up with a decision, and then from there a lot of them have been deported. “The decisions are not taken by the police. The decisions are taken by the court that decides. Each and every individual was brought before the law. You cannot take 1,500 (people) and make a decision on all of them. Each and every individual is taken to court, they appear accordingly and decisions are taken based on each and every individual, per person.” Myburgh said none of the arrested and charged miners have already returned to the abandoned mine shafts as police are guarding the area.