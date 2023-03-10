Marikana miners' case struck off the roll

Rustenburg - The case against 17 mineworkers from Marikana near Rustenburg was struck off the court roll on Friday at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. The mineworkers are facing charges of murder and other serious offences committed in Marikana in 2012.

The charges relate to the murder of 10 people preceding August 16 2012, the day on which 34 mineworkers were killed by the police during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana, now Sibanye Marikana operations. "In passing the judgment, acting Judge Andrew Reddy highlighted some considerations he made, particularly the rights of the accused to have a fair trial, the interest of the families of the deceased, and the plight of the witnesses in the matter," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. "The judge further made it clear that the removal of this matter is not a verdict but merely a pause to await the outcome of the review application registered by the accused persons."

Anele Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing 26 counts ranging from attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms as well as unlawful possession of ammunition. The state alleges the group killed two policemen, Warrant Officer Oupa Sello Lepaaku and Warrant Officer Hendrick Tsietsi Monene, two Lonmin security officers, Hassan Fundi and Franz Matlhomola Mabalane, and three non-striking mineworkers. Mabelane and Fundi were hacked and burnt to death when they tried to stop mineworkers from marching to the offices of the National Union of Mineworkers on August 12, 2012.

Monene and Lepaaku were shot and hacked to death with a panga on August 13, 2012. Thapelo Eric Mabebe, a Lonmin employee, was killed at the K4 shaft on August 12. He was hacked and was found lying between burning cars. Julius Langa was found on August 13 with multiple stab wounds. Isaiah Twala was found on August 14 behind the koppie in Nkaneng, where striking mineworkers camped. He had multiple stab wounds.