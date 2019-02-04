Seventeen mineworkers facing charges relating to a violent strike at Lonmin mine in Marikana seven years ago, appeared in the North West High Court. Picture: ANA

Mogwase - Seventeen mineworkers facing multiple charges relating to a violent strike at Lonmin mine in Marikana near Rustenburg seven years ago, appeared briefly in the North West High Court in Mogwase on Monday. The case was postponed to May 6, due to an application the accused had made at the High Court in Pretoria to review former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams' decision to prosecute them.

Andries Nkome, acting for the accused, told the court the State had filed its papers and the defence was in the process of filing its reply.

They had applied to the NDPP to drop charges against them but, their application was rejected.

Anele Zonke, Xolani Nzuzu, Simphiwe Booi, Khanyile Kanyise, Mzoxolo Magidiwana, Samekelo Mkhize, Amanda Nogwaza, Thobile Tyobeni, Mzukisi Soyini, Bongile Mpotye, Zamikhaya Ndude, Sithembele Sohadi, Loyiso Mtsheketshe, Zolile Honxo, Zwelitsha Mtshena, Mziwanele Mxinwa and Mzoxolo Zukulu are facing a range of charges including attempted murder, murder, malicious damage to property, robbery, and the unlawful possession of a firearm as well as the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges relate to the murders of 10 people, preceding August 16, 2012, the day on which 34 mineworkers were killed by the police during a wildcat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana.

The State alleges the group killed two policemen, two Lonmin security officers and three non-striking workers amongst others during the violent wildcat strike in Marikana.

Nineteen mineworkers were initially arrested, but accused number ten Majeke Nonkonyana and accused number six Dlunga Tholakele have since died. Dlunga known as Bhele was shot dead in his shack on October 17, 2017.

