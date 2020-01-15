File picture

Durban - The community safety MEC for the North West province on Wednesday slammed what he called the "despicable" killing of 83-year-old reverend Joseph Hollanders. Hollanders was found dead in his Bodibe Village manse on Monday. According to police, his hands and feet were tied.

"I call upon the police to speedily conduct a post mortem to determine the cause of death. Whoever is the perpetrator of this despicable crime against this man of the cloth must just come forward and confess as the police will leave no stone unturned in their manhunt.

"In the same breath, the community is urged to come forward with information that will assist to expedite the police investigations and the arrest of the heartless murderer," said MEC Sello Lehari.

He sent his "heartfelt condolences" to Hollanders' family, friends and congregants.