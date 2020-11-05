MEC’s concern about crashes on NW roads as 2 collisions claim 11 lives

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While probes are under way in both crashes, Sello Lehari said law enforcement officers will be out in force to ensure they keep accident statistics as low as possible. Four footballers from Mahikeng died a few days ago when their driver lost control of the vehicle during a storm. They had returned from a game in Kraaipan, outside Mahikeng when their vehicle overturned on the N18. Two people died at the scene. The other two died in hospital. Thirteen passengers were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries. A week earlier, three women were burnt beyond recognition and four died from severe injuries when two cars collided and burst into flames on the Ganyesa and Vryburg road.

“The vehicles burst into flames immediately after the collision, making it difficult to rescue passengers who were trapped,” Lehari said.

Four passengers also died at the scene of the accident, bringing the total to seven; four of whom are women. A woman, 29, who survived with her three-month old baby girl, were rushed to the hospital.

However, the baby died on arrival.

Lehari again appealed to road users to exercise caution on the roads as the festive period neared.

“We would like to pass our deepest condolences to the families of all the deceased and wish them strength during this difficult time. It is difficult to accept the passing of a loved one. It is even more so when the passing is as tragic as this one,” he said, wishing those in hospital a speedy recovery.

“We want to ensure that we keep accident statistics as low as possible and we can only do so when road users comply. All our law enforcement officers will be out in full force on all arterial and local routes” Lehari said.

IOL