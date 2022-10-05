Meet the SAPS officer who made it to the Top 7 in Idols SA

Durban - Meet Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo, who has made it to the top 7 in Idols SA. According to the South African Police Services, Molomo is a psychologist at South African Police Service Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) in Brits, North West Province.

The 29-year-old police officer has taken the Idols Season 18 by storm with his flamboyant vocal talent and extravagant performance, the SAPS said in a statement earlier today. Molomo, who lives in Dipetsaneng Village, close to Mokopane in Limpopo, joined the SAPS in April 2021. His duties within the SAPS include offering trauma debriefing, counselling and other employee health and wellness-related issues.

“He has a great passion for music, which is the driving force behind his participation in the 2022 Idols SA Competition, a talent search competition with the aim to realise and help build the talents of individuals. “He attributes his success to the immense support he is receiving from his colleagues and family, dedication to music, his humility and being focused. He also urged other potential contestants to follow their dreams, unleash their potential and make their mark in the world,” said the SAPS in wishing him the best of luck on his journey. IOL