Minerals Council SA condemns alleged Covid-19 case at Sibanye-Stillwater

Cape Town - The minerals council South Africa on Monday has condemned a false report of an alleged confirmed case of Covid-19 at a Sibanye-Stillwater operation.

The company called the allegations a “social media hoax” and emphasised that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus infections at its operations.

The minerals council said the allegation was first on social media at the weekend, which was then picked up by a broadcast channel without verification.

“Members of the media are asked to be vigilant in detecting and avoiding misrepresentation, the intention of which would be to sow uncertainty and panic,” the council said in a statement.

It said it recognised that the accessibility of information and transparency was critical in its efforts to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19, to support the rapid detection and isolation of individuals who may have been affected, and to ensure that employees and their families have the understanding and support they need in this challenging time.

