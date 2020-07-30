Missing North West cop found dead with bullet wounds

Johannesburg - A North West police officer who was reported missing after he did not arrive at his sister’s place where he had been visiting, has been found dead. The body of Constable Thato Makhoana, 26, was dumped along the road and it was found with bullet wounds. His car was found torched and abandoned about 50km from where his body was found. Makhoana was stationed at the Mmabatho Police Station. Spokesperson for the North West Police, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Makhoana had on Wednesday reported that he was going to visit his sister in Zeerust.

However, he never arrived and calls to his phone went unanswered.

“A missing person enquiry was ultimately registered at Mahikeng police station after Makhoana failed to either arrive in Zeerust or answer his cell phone,” Mokgwabone said.

Around 6pm, Mokgwabone said, farmworkers stumbled upon Makhoana’s body along the road in the vicinity of Klippan farm near Slurry outside Mahikeng.

He said the body had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the body.

Many hours later, police found his burnt-out car.

“The victim’s vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was later found torched at Majemantsho village in the policing precinct of Lomanyaneng. It was found between 1am and midnight,” he said.

Mokgwabone said the Hawks were investigating the matter.

“The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena thanked the Ottoshoop Community Police Forum for their cooperation and has mobilised a 72-hour Activation Plan to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can lead to the arrest or assist in the investigation, to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Modise Thaga at 0823742417 or call the Crime Stop number: 086 00 10111. Anonymous tip-offs may also be shared via the MySAPS App.”

Kwena has condemned the “callous killing” Makhoana and conveyed his condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues.

