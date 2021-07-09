Mom accused of killing baby and blaming kidnappers appears in court

Johannesburg - A 25-year-old year mother accused of murdering her child then lying to the police that two men had kidnapped her will remain behind bars until her next bail appearance. Miemie Mokoena appeared at the Garankuwa Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Her matter was postponed to July 19 for bail application. On June 26, Mokoena called police to her home at Itsoseng phase 2, near Hebron. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said when officers arrived, Mokoena allegedly told them that two men armed with a firearm and panga had forcefully gained entrance into her shack and demanded to see her boyfriend.

Upon being told that the boyfriend was not home, she said the men instructed her to seal her and her baby’s mouths with Sellotape and ultimately fled from the scene with the baby.” A case of kidnapping was opened. The following day a young girl walking past a small river in Hebron spotted a lifeless body of an infant floating in the water. The body had Sellotape over the mouth. She then reported the matter to members of the community, who later alerted the police.