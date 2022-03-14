Mom accused of killing her baby to remain in custody

Rustenburg - A 28-year-old woman, accused of killing her one-year-old baby girl, appeared briefly in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Adel Myburgh said the case against Rebaone Cordelia Badise was postponed to March 22.

“Her court appearance stems from an incident reported late on Friday, March 11, 2022. The child’s grandparents allegedly reported that they saw the 28-year-old mother leaving the house in Dryharts with her one-year-old baby, but she returned to the house later, alone. Upon questioning her about the whereabouts of her child, she could not give any explanation and the police were contacted,” said Myburgh. Myburgh said subsequent investigations led the police to an open bushy area, where the body of the baby was found on Saturday afternoon. “Preliminary investigations revealed that baby had what appeared to be a stab wound in her neck. The baby was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services paramedics. The 28-year-mother was immediately arrested,” said Myburgh.

In a separate incident, Myburgh said Eva Tau, 24, was found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, at the Bloemhof Regional Court on Thursday. “This verdict came after police who were on patrol met Tau, holding her boyfriend, Piet Tsimanakwe Wageng, 38, in her arms, with a stab wound on his chest in the early hours of Monday, July 20, 2020, at Protea Street, Bloemhof,” said Colonel Adele Myburgh. “She alleged that her boyfriend was stabbed by two unknown men, who fled the scene. Emergency Medical and Rescue Services paramedics were immediately summoned and took Wageng to the Bloemhof Community Health Centre, where he died shortly after arrival. Police investigations revealed that Tau and Wageng had an argument at his place, while in the company of friends. Tau, during the argument, pushed Wageng outside the house and stabbed him. Sentencing will follow shortly,” said Myburgh.

