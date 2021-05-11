Mom allegedly poisons husband and six kids after domestic dispute then commits suicide

Johannesburg - A North West woman is believed to have poisoned herself, husband and their six children following a domestic dispute.

A Community Police Forum members alerted police and paramedics about the incident.

By the time paramedics arrived at the family’s house in Vaalbank, just outside Coligny, the mother and the four children – the youngest of whom was two-months-old were dead.

The father and two children were rushed to hospital for treatment. One of the children is in ICU fighting for his life.

North West Police have since opened four counts of murder and inquest dockets.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said according to information they were given the 38-year-old woman and her husband had an argument on Saturday night.

The whole, family comprising the two parents and their six boys, later went to bed.

However, Myburgh said, allegations are that the mother woke up during the night and spread poison throughout the house and also drank it.

“As a result, the mother and her four sons died while the 35-year-old father and two sons, aged 8 and 17 were admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

“Investigation into the matter continues,” she said.

Myburgh explained that the couple lives on a farm and the kind of poison believed to have been used is a pesticide which is excessively poisonous and can’t be bought over the counter.

She said it’s believed that the woman drank the poison but then spread it in the house and the entire family inhaled its toxic gas.

North West Police Acting Commissioner Major General Dintletse Molefe expressed her shock over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family.

She also requested members of the community to seek professional intervention to resolve their differences.

IOL