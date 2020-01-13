Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Rustenburg - An elderly woman and her daughter have been found murdered following a robbery at their home in Hebron near Garankuwa, North West police said on Sunday. The pair were found dead by the woman's other daughter on Saturday, police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said.

He said the 68-year-old woman had earlier fetched house key from her daughter's work place, and when the 29-year-old daughter arrived home at about 5pm, she realised that the kitchen burglar bars and wooden doors were broken.

"Furthermore, she realised when she entered the house that her mother's body was lying motionless in a pool of blood in the dining room. Thus, police were summoned to the scene, which they combed and discovered, in a bath, the body of a 34-year-old woman, who is the 68-year-old victim’s daughter, with feet and hands tied up. Both victims were certified dead on the scene by emergency medical and rescue services paramedics," he said.

Further investigations revealed that a plasma television, DVD player, and the victims’ cellphones, all worth R25 000, were missing. A probe into the matter continued and nobody had been arrested at this stage, Mokgwabone said.