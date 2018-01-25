The outside of the Brits Magistrate's Court. FILE PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Brits - The police kicked opened a toilet door and beat one of the eight people arrested for the murder of a Mooinooi couple, the Brits Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

"I was in a toilet at my aunt's place in Wonderkop, the police kicked the toilet door and dragged me out. I asked to dress and they assaulted me," Moses Rakubu, 33, told the court.

He said he was put in a police minibus, the minibus stopped near a mine hospital in Wonderkop where a white policeman continue to beat him up.

"After we had stopped, more police vehicle arrive, the police who arrested me told other policemen that they have found the man they were looking for. The white policeman kicked me on my chest and I fell, the other policemen just looked on," he said testifying in his bail application.

He told the court he was employed at a scrap metal dealer in Kroondal near Rustenburg earning R500 per week, he is not married and had five children aged four, six, eight, 10 and 21 years. The mother of his children is unemployed.

He is charged with conspiracy to murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstance and two counts of murder.

He denied the charges against him and intend to plead not guilty.

The State alleges that Rakubu; 23-year-old Aaron Sithole; 53-year-old Koos Strydom; 18-year-old Jack Mokotedi; 36-year-old Alex Mudau; 29-year-old Vincent Strydom; 18-year-old Maruschka Opperman; and 21-year-old Mercia Witney van Rooi kidnapped, robbed and killed lesbian couple Joey van Niekerk, 32, and Gesina Sophia Anisha van Niekerk, 30, of Mooinooi.

The couple went missing on December 10, they left for a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their car was found burnt on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

The bail hearing was postponed to Friday.

The court also heard how a bank card was used to withdraw money and buy groceries.

Modau told the court Sithole called him to come to his workplace near Mooinooi, on arrival he was given a bank card and PIN wrote on a box, Modau asked him to withdraw R3000 for him, he went to the a shopping complex in Bapong, withdrew the money and went to Damdoryn to buy groceries.

He said Sithole instructed him not to pay cash instead he must swipe the card.

"You used the card and did not care how much was left in the bank card," prosecutor Christine Molautsi told him.

"You did not care, is it because the owners were dead," she asked.

Modau said he was not aware the card owner was dead, all he knew the card belong to his friend.

"You did not care how you spend your friend's money, did he tell you how much you used on that day?"

Modau said he was not told but, he intended to repay the money he spend.

