Brits - A Mooinooi man, accused of murder, told the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday, that his continued incarceration will lead to him losing his child.

"I am paying maintenance to my child, if I am kept in custody, I will no longer be able to pay maintenance and I will lose my child for good," Vincent Strydom told the court during his bail application.

He said he was employed at his father, Koos Strydom's panel beating business and earns R6,000 per month, from that he pays R500 each month to his six-year-old child.

Vincent together with his father, his girlfriend, his father's wife and four other men are allegedly involved in the disappearance of a same sex couple in December.

The State alleges that Aaron Sithole, 23, Koos Strydom, 53, Jack Mokotedi, 18, Alex Mudau, 36, Moses Rakubu, 33, Vincent Strydom, 29, Maruschka Opperman, 18 and Mercia Witney van Rooi, 21, kidnapped, robbed and killed Joey van Niekerk, 32, and Gesina Sophia Anisha van Niekerk, 30, of Mooinooi.

The same sex married couple went missing on December 10, they left for a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their car was found burnt on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

He denied the charges against him and intend to plead not guilty.

He said he was arrested on December 29 in Rustenburg, at the house of his girlfriend's relative. The police told him they wanted to questioned him but, was locked up the following day.

Earlier the court heard that another accused Moses Rakubu was forced to point out crime scenes.

He told the court the police told him to cooperate with the other police officer who would take him out, if he did not cooperate they would beat him again,

"The police show me a photograph of a car, they asked if I know the car, I told them I did not know it. I was taken to an area where I was told to point at what seems to be burnt tyers of a car, we then moved to accused one's [Koos Strydom] house where I was asked to point at heap of blankets and a container at all this time they were taking my photographs pointing out."

He told the court his life would not be in danger if he was granted bail.

The bail hearing was postponed to January 30, for further hearing, prosecutor Christine Molautsi would continue cross examining Vincent Strydom.

African News Agency/ANA

