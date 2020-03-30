More than 200 nabbed in North West for breaking lockdown regulations

Rustenburg - More than 200 people were arrested for flouting lockdown regulations in North West, Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said on Monday. He said they were arrested for failing to confine to their residential places, while others were arrested for movement between the metropolitan and district areas, misrepresentation that they were infected with Covid-19. Others were arrested for failure to close liquor premises and for failing to adhere to prohibition of gathering. "Our law enforcement authorities are working day and night to ensure that people are adhering to the regulations of Covid-19. Our intention is not to harass the citizens, but we need to ensure total compliance to the pronounced lockdown. "We need to work together in combating the spread of Covid-19 and this is everyone’s responsibility." he said.

He encouraged citizens to comply to the lockdown regulations and further on social distancing.

"Social distancing seem to be a challenge at shopping malls, shops, ATMs and other places where people receive essential services. However, we will continue monitoring and encouraging our people to comply.

"If our people can just comply for the next 17 days and await the president’s way forward after that."

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a three-week nationwide lockdown in an attempt to halt the rapid spread of Covid-19.

In terms of the lockdown regulations, only essential service workers are allowed to go to work. All other people are not allowed to leave their homes, except for emergencies, such as buying food or seeking health care.

African News Agency (ANA)