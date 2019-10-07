Photo: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - More that 40 people were arrested for drunken driving at the weekend in North West, the police said on Monday. Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said a total of 325 were arrested from Friday to Monday, for various crimes throughout all seven clusters in the province.

"A total of 47 suspects were arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Out of these arrests, 27 suspects were arrested in the Brits cluster, 10 in the Klerksdorp cluster and nine in the Rustenburg Cluster," he said.

During the operations another 33 people were also arrested in connection with drug-related crimes and 151 were held allegedly for liquor-related offences such as drinking in public, being drunk in public and illegal dealing in liquor.

