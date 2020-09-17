Mother arrested after murder of her 21-month and 3-year-old girls

Klerksdorp - In Jouberton, a 31-year-old mother was arrested for the double murder of her 21-month and 3-year-old daughters on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

According to a statement released by the North West SAPS on Thursday, the mother was arrested following a post-mortem. The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and results indicated that the girls were poisoned.

“The mother alleged in the beginning that she took the children after they became ill to a local hospital, where they were both declared dead on arrival. Consequent to the post-mortem results, the initial inquest docket was changed to two counts of murder.

“The mother was questioned and she ultimately admitted to poisoning her children. She is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for the first time on two counts of murder,” the police said.

In another unrelated incident in Coligny, Butinyana Joseph Khuabo (28) appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, for the murder of his 73-year-old mother, Atalina Maria Khuabo.