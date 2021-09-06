Mother reports son to cops after he confesses to killing his girlfriend, leaving the body in a bush

Rustenburg - A North West mother reported her son to the police after he allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, North West police said on Monday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man allegedly killed his 21-year-old girlfriend on Saturday at Gopane Village near Zeerust after they had an argument.

"It is alleged that the couple were from a local tavern when they had a quarrel. Allegations further state that the suspect yanked the victim to the nearby bushes where he assaulted and strangled her. “Subsequently, he went home leaving the girlfriend’s lifeless body in the bushes. The suspect disclosed the incident to his mother who went to the police station to report," she said. The police went to the scene and discovered the body. The man was arrested and charged with murder. He was expected to appear in the Lehurutse Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.