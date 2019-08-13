Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou is under fire from the EFF, which has brought a motion of no confidence against him. Picture: ANA

RUSTENBURG - A motion of no confidence against Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou did not take place at the council meeting on Tuesday after the EFF, which had brought the motion, and other opposition councillors walked out of the meeting. "The motion of the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighter] falls off in terms of Rule 58 sub-section four because the mover and the seconder are not here," Speaker Shiela Mabale-Huma annouced.

The EFF walked out of the meeting stating that it was illegal as two more items were added to the agenda of the adjourned meeting on 30 July.

"The Economic Freedom Fighters concludes that we are going to take legal actions against this meeting, we are going to litigate each and every councillor whose going to take part and decision in this meeting.

"The Economic Freedom Fighters is not going to be part of this meeting," Abinaar Matlhoko said after opposition parties had a caucus to solidify their stance on the status of the meeting.

The EFF and councillor Pogiso Bothomane of the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) felt the addition of two items to the agenda of the previously adjourned meeting rendered the meeting illegal.

One of the two items added to the agenda was about flooding in the Ramochana and Sunrise Park areas. Bothomane walked out with the EFF and three other parties. F4SD councillors remained and participated in the meeting.

In the motion of no confidence, the EFF said Khunou had lost control and leadership of the municipality, he was relegated to a bench warmer by the accounting officer or administrator and failed to lead the municipality effectively.

"The Rustenburg local municipality is technically under financial bankruptcy and always operated with a surplus in its books," the motion stated.

"The executive mayor ought to be held accountable for the zero balance to which the municipality is operating on."

African News Agency (ANA)