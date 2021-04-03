Motorist shot dead after spikes laid on the road by his attackers puncture vehicle’s tyres

Johannesburg - North West Police are looking for gunmen who ambushed and shot dead a motorist after the spikes they had allegedly laid on the road punctured his car’s tyres. Sello Kgasi, 58, got out of the car to change his tyre only to be shot dead by men two who allegedly were speaking in Shona. They also took his gun. His two female passengers who watched as he was shot dead were robbed of their money and cellphones by the same men who then fled. According to Captain Sam Tselanyane of the North West police, the incident happened on Friday just before 1am. Tselanyane said Kgasi was driving from Rosslyn towards Brits in a white Toyota Quantum minibus on the R566 road between Mmakau and Brits.

He was accompanied by two female passengers, he said.

“The vehicle got a puncture after it drove over spikes that were spread on the road near Solar Panels camp.

“Kgasi allegedly stopped the vehicle to fix the puncture, but was ambushed and shot by two suspects who were armed with firearms.

“As a result, Kgasi was fatally wounded and the suspects robbed him of his personal pistol and other belongings. Furthermore, the suspects also robbed the two passengers of an undisclosed amount of cash and their cellular phones. According to the reports, the suspects who are still at large, were communicating in Shona.”

Tselanyane said they believe the Kgasi’s killers are the ones who put those spikes on the road then ambushed him after his tyre was punctured.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned in the strongest possible terms the “alleged execution-style murder of Kgasi by heartless criminals”.

He said Kwena has since mobilised the 72-hour Activation Plan which include the deployment of various units to trace and apprehend the suspects.

“The public, especially motorists are warned to be very vigilant when approaching that area at night as it is becoming a crime hotspot. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that alleged perpetrators are brought to book," Kwena said.

Anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, is requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Aubrey Kgomo on 082 520 1598. Alternatively Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MY SAPS Application.

IOL