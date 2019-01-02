File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Water supply will be restored in Mogwase on Wednesday, the Moses Kotane local municipality said. "We have just received an update from Magalies Water that Mogwase reservoir level is at 26 percent which means supply will be restored by today [Wednesday]," said spokesperson Beauty Makganye.

She said water shortages were experienced in areas supplied by the Vaalkop Dam due to repair work on the raw water line.

"This necessitated for water demand management to be implemented in the form of restrictions. The shortages took longer than anticipated due to high demand," she said.

Magalies Water which supplies water to Moses Kotane municipality, issued a statement about the unplanned water supply interruptions on the Vaalkop water supply schemes on December 29.

"This as a result of a fault experienced on the electrical power supply to the raw water pump station earlier today [28 December 2018] due to a lightning strike. The plant is currently not running and the expected completion of the repair work will be determined once all the spares have been solicited."

The affected areas were Moses Kotane local municipality areas, Rustenburg local municipality areas, Royal Bafokeng Administration areas, Thabazimbi local municipality areas, Sun City Resort and mining companies around Rustenburg.

African News Agency (ANA)