RUSTENBURG - The six remaining people accused of killing of Ben Molwele were granted bail at the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Daniel Thameng, 21, Christo Scholtz, 24, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz Jnr, 26, Moholo Katlego, 29, Thamene Abel Phogisho, 29, and Modisaotsile Links, 26, were each released on a R1,000 bail and the case against them was postponed to May 15.

They are accused of killing Molwele after they allegedly kidnapped him on January 17. His body was found along the N18 highway on February 10.

"According to information received, Molwele and two others were chased by farmworkers after being found inside a farm store. It is alleged that the farmers were called after Molwele was caught. It is further alleged that Molwele was assaulted, put in a vehicle and dropped off along the N18 road," Myburgh said.

A seventh man, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz, 59, was earlier released on warning due to ill health.

