Rustenburg - Two charred bodies were found in the Mmakgori area of North West on Wednesday, police have said. Captain Sam Tselenyane said police were called to the scene and found a bakkie that was burnt to ashes.

"Furthermore, they found the severely burnt body of a man lying on the ground next to the bakkie. Inside the bakkie, a body which was burnt beyond recognition was found lying on the rear passenger seat," he said.

It is suspected that the body that was found lying on the ground was of a 29-year-old contract employee.

"According to information available at this stage, the man was last seen late in the evening of Tuesday, August 6, together with his girlfriend, who is alleged to be from Majemantsho Village in Mahikeng.

"At this stage, the police cannot rule out the possibility that the body of the person who was found lying on the rear seat of the vehicle might have been killed first.

"Currently, the police cannot precisely confirm what transpired and investigations into the matter continue. The names of the deceased will be released as soon as the post mortem is conducted and the deceased are positively identified," said Tselenyane.

A case of murder had been opened as well as an inquest docket.

African News Agency (ANA)