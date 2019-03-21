Agnes Mosweu and Sakie Dingake, the parents of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu, outside their home in the informal Scotland settlement at Coligny. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - North West premier Job Mokgoro will hand over a new house to slain Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu's family on Thursday as part of South Africa's Human Rights Day commemoration. The house was pledged by the former Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Gift of the Givers in 2017. Mokgoro would be accompanied by Local Government and Human Settlements MEC Motlalepula Rosho and Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi.

Mosweu was killed after he was accused of stealing sunflower seed heads at Rietvlei farm.

The family had been staying in a dilapidated shack at Scotland informal settlement.

Born Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu, the teenager was killed by Pieter Doorewaard, 28, and Phillip Schutte, 35, on April 20 2017.

The pair caught Matlhomola, commonly known as Faki, with sunflower heads worth R80 at their employer's field.

They put him in the load bin of their van and drove off before Schutte pushed him out while the van was still in motion.

Faki sustained neck injuries and later died. His death set off mass violent protests in the sleepy maize producing town.

Six houses and three trucks were torched, several shops looted and damaged and the town was shut down for five days until the two handed themselves over to the police.

Doorewaard and Schutte claimed he jumped out of the van in an attempt to flee but the North West High Court had rejected their version and accepted the sole eyewitness Bonakele Pakisi's testimony that Faki was pushed from the van.

Schutte was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder, three years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, one year for theft and two years for pointing of a firearm.

The sentences for the kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm run concurrently meaning he would serve an effective 23 years.

Doorewaard was sentenced to an effective 18 years for murder, three years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, a year for theft and two years for pointing of a firearm.

African News Agency (ANA)