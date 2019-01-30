Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte have been convicted of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny, North West. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Mahikeng - The mother of murdered Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu will never forgive his murderers, the North West High Court heard on Wednesday. Agnes Mosweu told the court that she received information that the defence wanted her to meet with the accused's family.

Advocate Celice Zweigelaar, acting for the accused, said the defence wrote a letter to the prosecuting team requesting Mosweu and Sakkie Dingake, Matlhomola's father, to meet with their clients so they could offer their condolences.

"It is too late now, it has been long that my son has been buried. We do not agree with them," Mosweu replied.

Zweigelaar said the mothers of Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte, Doorewaard's girlfriend and Schutte's wife wanted to express their condolences to Agnes Mosweu, and offer her support.

"My child is gone, it would have been better if he was here. All I want is for the State to execute its duty," Agnes Mosweu said.

Mosweu is testifying in aggravation of sentence against Doorewaard, 27, and Schutte, 34, who have been convicted of killing Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, of Scotland informal settlement in Coligny by throwing him out of a moving van on April 20, 2017.

Agnes Mosweu, the mother of slain Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, will not forgive his killers.





They had caught him stealing sunflower heads at their employer's field at Rietvlei farm.

Mosweu told the court no one from the accused's families had approached her to console her since her son was killed.

"None of them had approached us and they say they did not kill my child, they are not telling the truth. It is not neccessary," she said.

Zweigelaar said they could not meet with Mosweu at an earlier stage because the bail conditions stipulated that they could not make contact with witnesses and at the time Mosweu had not yet been identified and his parents were not known.

"The accused and their families still want to meet with you and express their condolences and offer support," she said.

Mosweu had asked Zweigelaar how would she feel if it was her child who had been killed.

"You asked me a question earlier, it will not be appropriate for me to answer you here in court. I am prepared to outside court if you are prepared to talk to me," Zweigelaar said.

