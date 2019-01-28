Two men convicted of the murder of a teenage boy in Coligny will spend their first Christmas this December in custody. Picture: ANA/Stringer.

MAHIKENG - Sentencing proceedings in the infamous Coligny sunflower murder case will continue at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Tuesday. The State is expected to call Agnes Mosweu, mother of murdered teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, to testify in aggravating of sentence.

Matlhomola, 16, commonly known as Faki, was killed on April 20, 2017 in Coligny. His death sparked violent protests that left a trail of destruction in the town and divided black and white residents.

Many black community members believed Mosweu was killed for being black, while many white community members believed his death was an accident.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard, 27 and Phillip Schutte, 34, were convicted of the young man's murder and are currently appearing for sentencing.

On Monday, community leader Stan Mnyakama told the court that Mosweu's father, Sakkie Dingake, was "devastated" when he heard his son was dead.

He was at church when he was shown a photograph of a teenage boy who had died on April 20.

The teenager was not identified until Mnyakama obtained a photograph from the police and went around asking people if they could identified the young man.

He also revealed that racial tensions were running high in Coligny, telling the court "the situation is calm but volatile" and depended on the outcome of the case.

Mnyakama told the court racial tolerance was strained in Coligny and leaders were trying to unite the community.

"Before the incident there was tolerance, now there is tension," he said.

"There are blacks and whites working to bring the community together. It is not easy to convince everyone to toe the line."

He said that a white church minister involved in the peace and unity process was threatened by a white man.

The racial intolerance also played out in court earlier when Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members refused to allow journalist Susan Cilliers, who is white, to take photographs of them.

"You are not one of us, take the picture of the whites behind us, delete the picture, delete sister," one woman said, wagging a finger at Cilliers.

The security at the court defused the situation and public order police members were later deployed.

Mnyakama told the court the community was hurt by Mosewu's death.

African News Agency (ANA)