Protesters block part of the N12 in Potchefstroom, North West on Wednesday during a service delivery protest. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Rustenburg -The N12 freeway between Potchefstroom and Klerskdorp has been re-opened for traffic on Wednesday evening following service delivery protests in the area, North West police said. "The N12 has just been opened for traffic. Police are on the scene and monitoring the situation. Motorists are cautioned to be careful as it is dark," Colonel Adele Myburgh said.

The freeway was closed after about 3 000 people protested on Tuesday and Wednesday over housing problems in Ikgageng.

On Tuesday afternoon the protesters allegedly hijacked an excavator and dug up a road leading to Sarafina, Ikageng, from the N12 freeway.

"A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated after a road was dug up late yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon," Myburgh said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the JB Marks called on mayor Kgotso Khumalo to establish a turnaround strategy and action plan to address service delivery issues following weeks of protests and unrest in Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp.

"For the past four weeks, residents have taken to the streets, burning tyres, barricading streets demanding service delivery from the municipality," DA caucus leader in the JB Marks municipality, Hans Jurie Moolman, said.

"Mayor Khumalo and his mayoral committee have completely ignored the protests and failed to establish a strategy to deal with the challenges that currently engulf the municipality.

"The ANC has greatly failed the people of JB Marks local municipality," Jurie Moolman said.

"There is little to no service delivery, refuse is not collected as there is only one refuse truck to remove refuse for the whole municipality, streets are not cleaned and there are constant water and electricity shutdowns."

African News Agency (ANA)