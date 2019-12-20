The only survivor of a head-on collision between a van and a VW Polo on the N4 outside Rustenburg has died, bringing the death toll to six. Photo: Supplied

Rustenburg - The only survivor of the N4 crash outside Rustenburg died in hospital, North West Community Safety and Transport Management member of the executive council (MEC) Sello Lehari said on Friday. "It is with a heavy heart that we learn today [Friday] that the only survivor who sustained serious injuries emanating from the N4, Moedwil/Rustenburg, fatal crash has sadly succumbed to death too. The accident tally rises to six with two of these being Pakistani nationals," he said in a statement.

Five people died on Thursday when two cars collided head-on, they died at the scene and jaws-of-life was used to remove them from the wreckage.

Lehari called on road users to be patient and obey road rules, adding that he was still optimistic that the North West province would attain its aims to have a reduction of fatal accidents.

The scene of a head-on collision between a van and a VW Polo on the N4 outside Rustenburg. Photo: Supplied

In a bid to achieve this, Lehari ordered that traffic law enforcement officers be on the roads 24 hours-a-day, especially now that the volumes of traffic was expected to increase.

African News Agency (ANA)