Nabbed: gunmen who travelled 250km to rob pension paypoint

JOHANNESBURG: Two of the four men who allegedly travelled more than 250km from Jouberton in Klerskdorp to rob a paypoint in Ganyesa have been arrested. The two suspects, aged 39 and 40, were allegedly found with the stolen money and a firearm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, of the North West Police, said security company officials were busy with pension payouts in the Community Hall at Elias village outside Ganyesa when four gunmen entered. They ordered everyone to lie down, including the old people gathered there to collect their pension grants. “Consequently, the suspects robbed security officials of their firearms and, ultimately, took two cash containers before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Double Cab bakkie vehicle affixed with a Northern Cape registration number.”

Mokgwabone said police from the surrounding police stations, the SAPS Air Wing, farmers and community members launched a search for the robbers. He said information was received during the search that two men were seen running out of a house in Kgokgojane village and carrying what appeared to be cash bags. “On following up, police found two cash containers. Equally important, the suspects who fired shots at the police, were finally arrested in the nearby bushes.

“During the arrest, R35 000 was found in possession of one of the suspects. In addition, a 9mm pistol and a bag containing cash were found concealed in a hole. The search is under way for the other suspects. The arrested suspects, who are both from Jouberton Location outside Klerksdorp, were expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, to face charges of armed robbery, attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded the police, members of the community and farmers for their collaborative efforts which had ensured the pair’s arrest.